New Suit - Copyright

Joe Hand Promotions filed a lawsuit against Reyna's Tavern and Enrique Reyna on Monday in Kentucky Western District Court for claims under the Communications Act. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of infringing the plaintiff's exclusive right to broadcast the July 2021 pay-per-view UFC fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00154, Joe Hand Promotions Inc. v. Reyna's Tavern LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 6:05 PM