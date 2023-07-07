New Suit - Copyright

Joe Hand Promotions filed a lawsuit against Restaurant 54 LLC d/b/a 54 Restaurant and John Le on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Communications Act. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's exclusive right to broadcast the July 2021 UFC fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00882, Joe Hand Promotions Inc. v. Restaurant 54 LLC et al.

July 07, 2023, 4:32 PM

