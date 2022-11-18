New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2018 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The suit targets Rabid God LLC, doing business as Rabid Brewing, and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06485, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Rabid God, LLC et al.

November 18, 2022, 6:21 PM