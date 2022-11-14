New Suit

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Monday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions to enforce distribution rights for a 2020 Ultimate Fighting Championship match featuring Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. The suit pursues claims against the operators of Pettyboy's Seafood Bar & Grill in Shelbyville, Kentucky, for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00064, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Pettyboy Enterprises LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

