New Suit - Copyright

Joe Hand Promotions filed a lawsuit against The Legendary 100 Pipers Club and other defendants on Monday in Kentucky Western District Court for claims under the Communications Act. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's exclusive right to broadcast the November 2019 pay-per-view boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00605, Joe Hand Promotions Inc. v. One Hundred Pipers Club Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 6:13 PM