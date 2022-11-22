New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2019 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The complaint pursues claims against MC One Investments LLC, doing business as Prairie Fire Grill, and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01409, Joe Hand Promotions Inc v. MC One Investments LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 22, 2022, 7:01 PM