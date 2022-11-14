New Suit - Copyright

Joe Hand Promotions filed a lawsuit against Longshots Cafe & Bar and Terrence L. Randolph on Monday in Kentucky Western District Court for claims under the Communications Act. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of infringing the plaintiff's exclusive right to broadcast the June 2021 pay-per-view boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00604, Joe Hand Promotions Inc. v. Longshots Cafe & Bar LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 6:09 PM