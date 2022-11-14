New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Monday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions to enforce distribution rights for a 2021 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The suit takes aim at Christopher E. Curtis and Kaizen Billiards LLC for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00298, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Kaizen Billiards LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 6:51 PM