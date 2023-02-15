New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a heavyweight professional boxing rematch. The suit pursues claims against William Lee Jones and KBG Inc., doing business as Derby Bar & Grill, for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00021, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. K B G, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 15, 2023, 7:03 PM