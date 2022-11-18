New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2018 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The suit takes aim at Jamaica Jerk Villa Inc., doing business as Jerk Villa Bar & Grill, and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06492, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Jamaica Jerk Villa, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 18, 2022, 6:53 PM