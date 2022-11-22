New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2018 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The complaint brings claims against Stephen Burns and Burnzees Inc. for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01408, Joe Hand Promotions Inc v. Burnzees, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 22, 2022, 7:02 PM