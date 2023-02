New Suit

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit alleging satellite piracy Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions. The suit, over an allegedly unauthorized broadcast of a boxing match, takes aim at Bittinger's Sports Grill and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00020, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Bittinger's Sports Grill, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 3:07 PM