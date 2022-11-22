New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for 2017 and 2018 Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. The suit pursues claims against Beekies Inc., Butch Malovski and Savdi Malovski for allegedly airing the broadcasts commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02254, Joe Hand Promotions Inc v. Beekies Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 22, 2022, 3:55 PM