New Suit

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Monday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. The suit accuses Aura Lounge Inc. and Aubrey Whitfield of allegedly intercepting or receiving unauthorized interstate communication of an exclusive commercial licensing right to a Jun. 6, 2021 pay-per-view broadcast of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul fight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00606, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Aura Lounge Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 15, 2022, 6:24 AM