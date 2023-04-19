New Suit - Copyright

Joe Hand Promotions filed a lawsuit against El Establo Bar & Grill and Olinda M. Aguirre Argueta on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Communications Act. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's exclusive right to broadcast the Apr. 2021 UFC fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00526, Joe Hand Productions Inc. v. El Establo Bar & Grill Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 19, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Hand Productions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

El Establo Bar & Grill, Inc.

Olinda M. Aguirre Argueta

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims