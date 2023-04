New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Joe Dickey Electric Inc. The suit, against Hunt Electric Corp., alleges Hunt is responsible for delays in construction of an Ultium Cells battery manufacturing plant that proved costly for the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00745, Joe Dickey Electric, Inc. v. Hunt Electric Corporation.

Automotive

April 13, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Dickey Electric, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Hunt Electric Corporation

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract