Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ryder System to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Boyer Coffy LLC on behalf of Joe & D Transport LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-07315, Joe & D Transport, LLC v. Ryder Vehicle Sales, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 6:34 PM