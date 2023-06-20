New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of employees and subscribers. The suit is backed by the Wilshire Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01546, Jodeh v. Dish Network L.L.C.

Telecommunications

June 20, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron E. Jodeh

Plaintiffs

Wilshie Law Firm, PLC

defendants

Dish Network L.L.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract