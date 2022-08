Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NextGen Management and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a loan default, was filed by Kramer Sopko & Copeland on behalf of Hope Jochem. The case is 2:22-cv-14285, Jochem v. NextGen Management Group LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 6:50 PM