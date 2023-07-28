News From Law.com

After nine years as both a partner at law firm Barclay Damon and deputy general counsel at Syracuse University, Gabe Nugent is giving up his law firm job and becoming Syracuse's general counsel. Nugent succeeds Daniel French, who during nearly a decade as GC grew the legal department from a one-person operation to a seven-person team. French, who'd been a Barclay Damon partner before taking the role and remained one throughout his tenure, announced in April he was leaving the university to focus on his Barclay Damon work full time.

Education

July 28, 2023, 7:29 AM

nature of claim: /