Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against St. Johnland Nursing Center Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of Joanne Blaser, as proposed administrator of the Estate of Rose Fagone a/k/a Rose Palma Fagone, accuses the defendant of negligence in providing care to Fagone, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's rehabilitation center. The case is 2:22-cv-07403, Joanne Blaser, as Proposed Administrator of the Estate of Rose Fagone aka Rose Palma Fagone v. St. Johnland Nursing Center, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 07, 2022, 5:49 AM