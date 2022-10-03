Who Got The Work

T. Chase Samples of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for AME Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 18 in South Carolina District Court by Mullen Holland & Cooper on behalf of Daniel Joachin who asserts claims for discrimination on the basis of national origin, retaliation, wrongful discharge and assault and battery. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr., is 0:22-cv-02767, Joachin v. Ame Inc et al.

South Carolina

October 03, 2022, 4:25 AM