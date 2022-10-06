New Suit - Miller Act

Colombian engineering firm JMV Ingenieros S.A.S sued a fleet of insurers on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. JMV, which is represented by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, seeks $167,320 for work on a project to renovate the U.S. embassy in Uruguay, a building designed by famed architect I.M. Pei. Units of Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Chubb and Zurich Insurance are named as defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05496, Jmv Ingenieros S.A.S. v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, et al.

Property & Casualty

October 06, 2022, 8:18 PM