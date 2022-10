New Suit - Trade Secrets

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of COE Distributing. The complaint targets NDI Office Furniture and former COE executive Stanislaus Idzi for allegedly misappropriating and refusing to return proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01514, JMIS, Inc. v. Stanislaus Idzi et al.

Wholesalers

October 27, 2022, 1:11 PM