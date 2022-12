New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of JMC-Tran Properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04727, JMC-Tran Properties v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 3:00 PM