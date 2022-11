New Suit - Contract

J.M. Smucker and Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. sued East End Groceries Inc. Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Tucker Ellis, seeks a balance of $277,208 for goods delivered to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02055, J.M. Smucker Company et al v. East End Groceries, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 15, 2022, 3:09 PM