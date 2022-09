Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Califf & Harper on behalf of JKIS Investments. The case is 4:22-cv-04126, JKIS Investments LLC v. AmGuard Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 7:27 PM