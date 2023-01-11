New Suit

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts subsidiary, Ramada Worldwide Inc. and Newtel V Corporation d/b/a Ramada Limited Suites were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was brought by the Stoddard Firm on behalf of plaintiff who alleges that she was the victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00108, J.K. v. Ramada Worldwide, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 11, 2023, 5:36 AM