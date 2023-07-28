Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit to Virginia Eastern District Court against the Advance Group and Bryan Martin, a former executive at JK Moving & Storage. The complaint was filed by Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft on behalf of JK Moving & Storage, which accuses the defendants of misappropriating confidential information to solicit clients and customers. The case is 1:23-cv-01005, JK Moving & Storage, Inc. v. The Advance Group et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Jk Moving & Storage, Inc.

defendants

Bryan Martin

The Advance Group

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract