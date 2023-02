Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to a directors and officers liability insurance policy, was filed by Reed Smith on behalf of JJJ Trust LLC, Jacal Management LLC, GAM Management LLC and Sheridan Real Estate Group. The case is 1:23-cv-20757, Jjj Trust, LLC et al v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 10:29 AM