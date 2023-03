New Suit - ERISA

Aetna Life Insurance and Innovation Health Insurance Co. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The court action was filed by Brian S. King PC on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who contends that the defendants wrongfully denied coverage for residential mental health treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00170, J.J. v. Innovation Health Insurance et al.