Breaking News From Law.com

A special master in the talc multidistrict litigation granted motions to quash subpoenas that Johnson & Johnson sought to uncover Beasley Allen's financing of its talc lawsuits. Retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider, in the District of New Jersey, found there was no good cause to allow discovery of Beasley Allen's finances. Johnson & Johnson sought the subpoenas while pushing a $6.48 billion bankruptcy plan that Beasley Allen opposes.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 09, 2024, 8:32 PM