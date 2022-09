Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickinson Wright on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Zip Flyer to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, stemming from a contract to construct a zipline rollercoaster, was filed by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of J&J Global Investments. The case is 3:22-cv-00337, J&J Global Investments, LP v. Zip Flyer, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2022, 6:38 PM