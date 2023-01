New Suit - Trademark

Snell & Wilmer filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of China-headquartered JingAo Solar Co. The suit targets competitor Universal Solar America for allegedly infringing the 'JA Solar' mark in connection with the sale of solar-related goods and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00060, JingAo Solar Company Limited v. Universal Solar America LLC.

Renewable Energy

January 11, 2023, 2:30 PM