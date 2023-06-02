Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FisherBroyles on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pool Corp. and SCP Distributors to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann on behalf of Jimmy Ray Trucking, which alleges failure to pay for services and materials. FisherBroyles filed a suit earlier today accusing Jimmy Ray Trucking and two former SCP managers of fraud, inventory theft and misappropriation of trade secrets. The case is 4:23-cv-00507, Jimmy Ray Trucking, LLC v. Pool Corporation et al.

Wholesalers

June 02, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jimmy Ray Trucking, LLC

defendants

Pool Corporation

Scp Distributors, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisherbroyles, Llp - Austin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract