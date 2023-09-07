Jimmy Carters 1974 Law Day Speech: A Call for Lawyers to Do ...

News From Law.com

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is reported to be in hospice care, completing the "final chapter" of his long and extraordinary life. From 1976 to 1980, he served a single crisis-ridden term marked by triumph and failure. After leaving the White House, though, he embarked on the most successful post-presidential career in American history. Today, Carter is a global icon renowned for his humanitarian efforts, working to eradicate infectious diseases and built houses for the poor.

