Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Selene Finance to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Robert M. Sweere LLC on behalf of Jimmie Bell and the Second Bell Trust. The case is 6:23-cv-03042, Bell et al. v. Selene Finance LP.

Banking & Financial Services

February 02, 2023, 8:35 PM