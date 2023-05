Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cooper & Scully on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, and CVS Health to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Forshey & Prostok on behalf of Jimmey Smarr, who claims that he suffered from a stroke as a result of the defendants negligence in changing his drug prescription for the treatment of his high cholesterol. The case is 3:23-cv-01037, Jimmey v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 6:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Smarr Jimmey

Plaintiffs

Forshey & Prostok LLP

defendants

Aetna Health Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Silverscript Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cooper Scully

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims