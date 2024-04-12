Who Got The Work

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, has retained attorney Ian R. Beliveaux of Donato Brown Pool & Moehlmann as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The case, filed Feb. 27 in Texas Southern District Court by Jones & Granger on behalf of a temporary foreman on a track gang, alleges that the plaintiff was struck by a railway tie during installation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:24-cv-00702, Jimenez v. Union Pacific Railroad.

Transportation & Logistics

April 12, 2024, 8:37 AM

