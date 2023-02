Who Got The Work

Marc J. Rachman and Sarah Benowich of Davis & Gilbert have stepped in as defense counsel to Sleepme Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Jan. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Mizrahi Kroub LLP, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-00325, Jimenez v. Sleepme, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 27, 2023, 6:45 AM