Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoel Rives on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Champion Medical Technologies and HemaTerra Technologies to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by Beard St. Clair Gaffney on behalf of Malena Jimenez, accuses the defendants of invoking an unenforceable non-compete provision to deny severance payments. The case is 1:22-cv-00467, Jimenez v. HemaTerra Technologies LLC et al.

Idaho

November 14, 2022, 8:32 PM