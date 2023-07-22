Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the operators of KFC franchise locations in New York and New Jersey to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that he was subjected to discrimination based on his sexual orientation, retaliated against and slandered. The case is 1:23-cv-06349, Jimenez v. Fqsr LLC D/B/A Kbp Foods et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 22, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Joysel Jimenez

defendants

Fqsr LLC D/B/A Kbp Foods

Michael Kulp

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation