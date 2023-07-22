Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the operators of KFC franchise locations in New York and New Jersey to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that he was subjected to discrimination based on his sexual orientation, retaliated against and slandered. The case is 1:23-cv-06349, Jimenez v. Fqsr LLC D/B/A Kbp Foods et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 22, 2023, 1:50 PM