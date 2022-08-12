Who Got The Work

Nick S. Pujji of Dentons has entered an appearance for BPR Hotels & Resorts LLC in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 28 in California Eastern District Court by Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of Flor Jimenez, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley, is 2:22-cv-01125, Jimenez v. Bpr Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 12, 2022, 7:00 AM