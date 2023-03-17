Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Flesher Schaff & Schroeder on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Union Pacific and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a train accident, was filed by the Pirnia Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Gregorio Faustino Juarez. The case is 5:23-cv-00471, Jimenez et al v. Union Pacific Railroad Company et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 17, 2023, 8:46 PM
Plaintiffs
- B.J., a minor by and through her Guardian Ad Litem Martha Beartriz Jimenez
- Estate of Gregorio Faustino Juarez
- Martha Beartriz Jimenez
- S.J., a minor by and through his Guardian Ad Litem Martha Beartriz Jimenez
defendants
- Union Pacific Railroad Company
- Justin Andrew Sontag
- Keith Glenn Martineau
- Ronald Martin Petty
defendant counsels
- Flesher Schaff And Schroeder Inc
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims