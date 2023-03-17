Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Flesher Schaff & Schroeder on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Union Pacific and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a train accident, was filed by the Pirnia Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Gregorio Faustino Juarez. The case is 5:23-cv-00471, Jimenez et al v. Union Pacific Railroad Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

B.J., a minor by and through her Guardian Ad Litem Martha Beartriz Jimenez

Estate of Gregorio Faustino Juarez

Martha Beartriz Jimenez

S.J., a minor by and through his Guardian Ad Litem Martha Beartriz Jimenez

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Justin Andrew Sontag

Keith Glenn Martineau

Ronald Martin Petty

defendant counsels

Flesher Schaff And Schroeder Inc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims