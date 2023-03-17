Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Flesher Schaff & Schroeder on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Union Pacific and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a train accident, was filed by the Pirnia Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Gregorio Faustino Juarez. The case is 5:23-cv-00471, Jimenez et al v. Union Pacific Railroad Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 8:46 PM

