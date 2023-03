Removed To Federal Court

Builders Supply Logistics, J.B. Wholesale Roofing & Building Supplies and other defendants on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Capstone Law, centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. The defendants are represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:23-cv-00398, Jimenez et al v. Roofline, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 03, 2023, 3:13 PM