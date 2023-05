Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goodman Neuman Hamilton on Friday removed a false imprisonment and defamation lawsuit against Home Depot to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Varlack Legal Services on behalf of Miguel Jimenez and Jude Delatta, who were allegedly accused of shoplifting from a store despite paying for all items. The case is 2:23-cv-00937, Jimenez et al. v. Home Depot Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Jude Delatta

Miguel Jimenez

Plaintiffs

Tiega Noel Varlack Attorney At Law

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodman Neuman Hamilton LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims