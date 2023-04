New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Baldor Specialty Foods was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, backed by Weitz & Luxenberg, claims that the defendant failed to implement adequate security practices to protect employee data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03580, Jimenez Del Rosario v. Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 29, 2023, 12:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Eduardo Antonio Jimenez Del Rosario

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct