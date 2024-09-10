Jim Walden Steps Aside, as Litigation Firm Creates New Manag...

News From Law.com

Jim Walden, the managing partner of Walden Macht Haran & Williams, announced Monday that he would be handing over leadership of the firm to a five-member executive committee. The committee will have rotating chairs in its first three years, according to a press release. Sean Haran will serve as chair through Dec. 2025, Milt Williams will serve as the 2026 chair, and Georgia Winston as 2027. Daniel Miller will head the firm's Philadelphia office and Jeffrey Udell will serve as the firm's general counsel.

