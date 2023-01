Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by the Arnold Law Firm on behalf of Jim Messenger Holdings, centers on the theft of work equipment and tools that occurred at the plaintiff’s place of business. The case is 8:23-cv-00238, Jim Messenger Holdings Company v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 10:39 AM