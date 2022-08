Who Got The Work

Life Time Fitness, a chain of health clubs in the U.S. and Canada, has retained Brian A. Wood of Lind, Jensen, Sullivan & Peterson to defend a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se July 5 in Minnesota District Court by Okwuchukwu H. Jideofor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:22-cv-01711, Jidoefor v. Lifetime Fitness Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 19, 2022, 10:20 AM